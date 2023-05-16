Søkeord

July 2022 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI webinar

Experiences with MR7700 at University Hospital Brest

high diagnostic value with MR 7700 thumb

Expert Forum Webinar – delivering high diagnostic value with MR 7700


Dr. Julien Ognard, a hospital physician in radiology at University Hospital of Best will share his experience with the MR 7700 system and the value it brings to his department in terms of diagnostic confidence.

The MR 7700 has given us something very, very important, which is the ability to go through most of the neurological protocols very quickly to keep to a minimum the time necessary for precise examination.”

Dr. Julien Ognard

MD PhD, Hospital physician in radiology, University Hospital of Brest, France

Share this webinar

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe
MR research projects at UKM

High-powered gradients boost MR research projects at UKM

 

University Hospital Münster one of the world’s first to benefit from exceptional diffusion capabilities of MR 7700

Read the full article

Explore more

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.