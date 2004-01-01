In this Expert Forum Webinar, you'll learn how MR 5300 ensures shorter exams and a better MR experience for both your staff and patients. MR 5300 is the second helium-free operating MR system from Philips Healthcare, which was launched at RSNA 2021.



Mr. Dayan Jackson Dudleythurai, an MR Radiographer at the Aleris-Hamlet Hospital will share his experience with the system from a workflow perspective, highlighting the most important benefits such as the ease of use and fast patient positioning.

