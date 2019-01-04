Focus on the patient’s experience to benefit robust imaging

Michel Christian Nèmery, MD, is chairman of the Department of Radiology at Herlev Hospital. “Patient satisfaction is very important to us. In our country discussions on including patient experience into reimbursement models are currently ongoing. We’re trying to move away from being a ‘disease repair shop’ to being a ‘temple of health’ as I sometimes call it. The MR suite with the Ambient Experience and the In-bore Solution is a substantial element in that change.” “We have the full Ambient Experience and Patient In-bore Solution on our Ingenia 3.0T. We’re also trying to improve waiting areas and the reception area. We’ve asked our patients to choose wall pictures, and we’re doing a fairly extensive remake with special lighting and the Luminous Textiles technology from Philips, and we are in the process of asking our patients what else they’d like to see there.” Dr. Nèmery says the staff members feel good doing their job in this appealing environment. “They understand that it’s important for patients to be treated with respect and attention. Most important, they realize that a comfortable patient is key for a successful scan.