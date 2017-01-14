Synergies in Ultrasound

To help them respond to these changes in clinical needs, the team at Munich University Hospital decided to introduce a Philips Affiniti and a Philips EPIQ to their portfolio of ultrasound equipment. The two distinct systems have a common DNA and similar architectural platforms. This means that they complement each other and provide opportunities for synergy. “The systems are similar, but not identical, and each one has particular stand-out features that benefit me in different ways,” says Professor Clevert. Having both systems operating in tandem gives Professor Clevert more choice and ultimately greater flexibility in his daily work. When he performs an examination, he selects the machine that best meets the specific clinical and workflow needs of that case: “For example, the Affiniti is smaller and more portable. I use it if I need to transfer it from my department to the OR for use during a surgical procedure because I can easily steer it around the hospital,” he says. “And when I scan using a contrast medium, I tend to opt for EPIQ because this gives me the premium quality I need.”