Wisp Pediatric-nesemaske

Minimal kontakt, maksimal komfort

Spesifikt utformet for barn

Wisp Pediatric forbedres med den utprøvde Wisp-nesemasken som er utformet spesielt for pediatriske pasienter.

Den har et barnevennlig mønster på stoffet, spesielt tilpasset puteform og støtteverktøy for familien som tilbyr en positiv opplevelse for barnet og tillit for foreldrene.
Hei! Se Jackys eventyr med vennene sine


Giraffen Jacky, Selen Sammy og Skilpadden Tucker er spent på å reise til Happy Village, men de får problemer på veien.

 

Se hvordan de hjelper hverandre med å komme seg til eventyrparken.

Se eventyret

Foreldre og omsorgspersoner - få støtte til å håndtere barnets behandling.

Se på Giraffen Jacky med barnet ditt


Se på Giraffen Jacky med barnet for å se hva som har inspirert valget av maskestoffet. Denne lekne forbindelsen skal hjelpe barnet med å venne seg til behandlingen og føle seg til pass med masken.
Se eventyret
DreamMapper


DreamMapper* er en mobil- og nettapplikasjon som holder deg aktivt informert om barnets behandling. Du finner informasjon om for eksempel tilpasning av masker og behandlingstimer, og kan se på demonstrasjonsvideoer. Tegnefilmen om Jacky er også tilgjengelig slik at dere kan se videoen flere ganger.
Lær mer om DreamMapper
*For å se hvilke behandlingsapparater som er en kompatible med DreamMapper, gå til www.dreammapper.com/compatible.

*For å se hvilke behandlingsapparater som er en kompatible med DreamMapper, gå til www.dreammapper.com/compatible.

I understand

