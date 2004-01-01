Hjemmeside
Søvnapné
Start et lykkeligere og sunnere liv.

Har du nylig blitt diagnostisert med søvnapné? Finn ressurser som vil hjelpe deg med å venne deg til behandlingen og holde motivasjonen oppe.

Philips Respironics’ serie med behagelige og praktiske søvnbehandlingsmasker, -apparater, og -tilbehør kan hjelpe deg med å takle søvnapnéen din på en effektiv måte, og gi deg et lykkeligere og sunnere liv.

Masker

Vi tilbyr flere ulike maskealternativer for å imøtekomme dine individuelle behov. Se nyskapende masker, inkludert Nuance, Amara, og Wisp.

Vis masker
Enheter

Bla gjennom tilgjengelige alternativer for å gjøre søvnbehandlingssystemet System One mest mulig behagelig og praktisk for deg.

Vis enheter
Tilbehør

Skaff deg alt tilbehøret du trenger til Philips' løsninger for søvnbehandling.

Vis tilbehør
Ofte stilte spørsmål om søvnapné

Finn svar på vanlige spørsmål om behandling
Stell av utstyr

Stell av utstyr

Forleng levetiden på utstyret ditt med riktig vedlikehold
Utskiftning av utstyr

Utskiftning av utstyr

Finn ut når du må bytte ut utstyret ditt

