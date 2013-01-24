Hjemmeside
Restructured ICU bed planning process

Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity. 
Streamlining patient placement to support improved throughput

Performance improvement consulting implements capacity management improvements in bed assignment and workflow
32% reduction in non-actionable alarms at AU Health

Alarm management consulting helped reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.
