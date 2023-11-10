Experience managing end-to-end systems with live-streaming patient data



We have vast experience and leadership in handling streaming patient data. Philips is unique in that ours is the only system that communicates bedside patient data to the EMR, and we’re able to communicate it to mobile devices, which allow clinicians to take action remotely. Within our monitoring ecosystem, data already flows both ways so that clinicians can remotely acknowledge alarms, start vital sign measurements and change alarm limits. SDC in an open ecosystem can allow us to massively expand this functionality by including third-party devices, too.



Primed for ecosystem management



Philips provides an end-to-end patient monitoring solution that includes monitoring at the bedside, monitoring at the central station and mobile applications on caregivers’ smartphones. When ICUs become fully SDC-ready, this will require management across bedside, systems and mobile devices, and we’re prepared for our monitoring systems to act as the hub for managing aggregated device data.

