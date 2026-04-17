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Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about an option available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor above an MP90 CPU.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution
(1.32 MB)
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EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
Features
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution
PDF
|
1.32 MB
Disclaimer
*Hardware for mounting MP90 CPU to table or surface is sold separately.
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