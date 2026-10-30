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IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Variable Height Wall Mounting
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Variable Height Wall Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Variable Height Wall Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP5 on a wall.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting Mounting solution
(433.54 KB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Variable Height Wall Mounting
(451.27 KB)
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IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
Features
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting Mounting solution
PDF
|
433.54 KB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Variable Height Wall Mounting
PDF
|
451.27 KB
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