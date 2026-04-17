Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips MP20 and MP30 Patient Monitor to a horizontal rail and wall channel.
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our Customer Services Portal at no cost. Register for an account here.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our Support hub.
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000
Features
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000 consists of: Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000 consists of : Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000 consists of: Patient monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; tilt and swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.