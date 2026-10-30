IntelliVue MP40/MP50 ITD Roll Stand Mounting

Learn more about rollstand, including post support for external rack and tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips monitor.
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ITD Roll Stand Mounting
Features
ITD Roll Stand Mounting
ITD Part no. RS4903.9 consists of: Rollstand with 5 stabilizers;
tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips M8003A/M8004A;
vertikal holder for external rack; handle; basket; strain relief in the hub of the base
covered cable carrier.
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
tested
Height
1265 mm
Weight
20 kg
Finish
arctic white, decorative trims: medium aqua accent