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Capnography
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Spirometry
Capnography
Flow Sensor Neonatal
Spirometry
Capnography
IntelliVue Spirometry CO2. Flow sensor, neonatal, infant. Spirometry combined CO2/flow, ET: symbol.
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Specifications
Gas Spirometry
Patient Application
Neonatal
Product details
Product Category
Gas
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1014A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Spirometry
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.780 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
10 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Flow Sensor Neonatal Spirometry - Philips