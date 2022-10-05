Philips Scoring Balloon Catheter – AngioSculpt Evo – is designed for exceptional performance in deliverability, crossability, and dilatation power with the power to safely dilate resistant lesions.¹ ²
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Norway
Call: +47 22 74 80 00
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Norway
Call: 1-800-722-9377
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.