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MR monitoring
Monitor Battery
Monitor Battery
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Monitor Battery
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
14.8V batteries for Monitor. MR400 – main and reserve. All others – main
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
DEHP-free
No
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400) 866120 (Expression MR200)
Package Weight
0.850 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Batteries for Display and Base 14.8Vs Power - Philips