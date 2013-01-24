Philips TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance and can identify areas of concern to help guide performance improvement initiatives.
Our team creates online performance dashboards and can augment existing applications to provide ongoing visualized data awareness. This enhanced data awareness helps drive business results and sustain new performance improvement initiatives into the future.
Our consultants take a holistic approach to data research and analysis. Data is pulled from all potential resources – client system data, Philips install base, public, and purchased data. We leverage various tools and methodologies to analyze the current situation, identify future-state requirements, and build applications to help support,
Benefits of our approach:
Our data scientists provide the right data, tools, and insights to support performance improvement.
