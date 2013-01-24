Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha (CHMCO) is a full-service, pediatric healthcare center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, they are dedicated to clinical care, research, education and advocacy. It is their mission to improve the life of every child.

As part of the 10-year strategic partnership signed in November 2017, Philips and CHMCO have developed a plan intended to provide business stability and predictability, while providing Children’s with access to Philips health technologies and services in radiology, cardiology, perioperative services, emergency care and the neonatal intensive care unit.