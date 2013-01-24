Philips Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan at Rijnstate

The department manager explains the key challenges she faced: “We were planning to construct a new cath lab with a waiting room and two new catheterization rooms – and we wanted to renovate a number of working areas in the department as well. I needed to see what options we had to improve our work processes and set-up in the new department, and I wanted insight into whether two new catheterization rooms would be suﬃcient for further growth – or whether we’d soon need a third new room.”

Furthermore, Rijnstate required objective data for areas such as patient planning and changeover times. This information would empower the cath lab department to make decisions and execute activities that would help them to improve.