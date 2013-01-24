Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for a way to improve performance and optimize workflow. They requested patient throughput assessments and a staffing review to achieve their goals.
The Philips consultants analyzed key areas including ambulatory access, bed management, care facilitation, cardiac Cath/EP/GI labs, emergency department, perioperative services, and professional services. The goal was to optimize patient throughput across the enterprise.
Seventy (70) recommendations were developed and reviewed with senior management. The team collaborated to agree upon the following projects:
The Philips team performed a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure and suggested methods of improvement. Processes included:
These efforts paired with research and data analytics provided data-driven decision support. Several program initiatives with action plans were agreed upon in a review session with AU Health leadership.
Workforce optimization opportunities were identified to enable enhanced labor efficiency with predictable resource planning and improved staff productivity and satisfaction.
Potential financial impact
Seventy (70) recommendations were reviewed in a facilitated workshop.
Program priorities acknowledged by AU Health leadership for critical performance improvement in healthcare included*:
