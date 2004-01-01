Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
An application included in Capsule MDIP
The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.