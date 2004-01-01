Søkeord

Ny

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

Advanced vessel analysis for the CTA cases acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family

Finn lignende produkter

Supports in viewing and evaluating CT Angiography (CTA) cases, on contrast enhanced and whole-body CTA scans, acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family for the inspection of contrast-enhanced vessels.​ Provides automatic, semi-automatic and manual bone removal functions for body and skull as well as automatic extraction of the vessel navigation-path. Review modes includes Volume Rendering, Maximum Intensity Projection, Volume Intensity Projection, Axial/ Coronal/Sagittal orientation, and curved MPR view with cross sections. The application is embedded within the Multi-Modality advanced vessel analysis offering side by side review of multiple spectral results.

Kontakt oss
  • Optional add-on to Multi-Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis New user experience workflow

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.