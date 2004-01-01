Søkeord

CT TAVI Planning

CT imaging in TAVI to advance patient care​

Provides 2D and 3D visualization and automated measurements designed to assist in proper TAVI-device sizing, on contrast-enhanced, prospectively ECG-gated axial or retrospectively gated helical CT images. Discreate results sharing(1) features allows for automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, aimed to reduce reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow for improved results.

  • (1) The integration of the solution is via IBE services or via customer home-grown solutions. Please contact Philips representative for more details.

