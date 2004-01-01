Søkeord

Ny

MR FiberTrak

Visualize white matter connectivity in the brain​

Finn lignende produkter

Provides visualization and quantification of white matter structure in the brain and spinal tracts using task guidance for generating common or user-defined tracts. The guidance panel suggests which regions of interest and plane are common for identification of certain tracts such as the corticospinal tract. The results can be overlaid with other data like fMRI or anatomical series. Allows evaluation of fiber tracts around tumors and lesions in combination with functional areas. And offers ability to create and capture image batches, including export to surgery-navigation system function, from the enhanced application user-interface.

Kontakt oss

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.