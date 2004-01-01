Søkeord

Ny

MR Caas Strain

Quantify myocardial strain

Finn lignende produkter

Quantifies myocardial strain in the left ventricle using short and long axis SSFP images. Strain is used to describe the myocardium deformation such as shortening, thickening and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.​ Assist in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), and in patients with Valvular heart disease.​

Kontakt oss
  • Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Inc. Currently not available in the USA These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.