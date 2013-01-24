ProtocolWatch

Surviving Sepsis Campaign - evidence-based care guidelines
The Surviving Sepsis Campaign (SSC) was created by the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, the International Sepsis Forum, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine. Its mission is to reduce mortality from sepsis by: building awareness of sepsis, improving diagnosis, increasing the use of appropriate treatment, educating healthcare professionals, improving post-ICU care, developing guidelines of care, and facilitating data collection for the purposes of audit and feedback.