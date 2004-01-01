Søkeord

SmartSpeed 3D FreeBreathing - Breast

MR Clinical Applications

Philips SmartSpeed delivers fast high-quality imaging for wide range of patients including patients who struggling to hold their breath during the exam. Philips SmartSpeed 3DFreeBreathing helps to acquire ultra-fast, high-quality imaging with reduced artifacts*. It allows the acquisition of 3D T1-weighted gradient echo scans without the need for breath holding. It is intrinsically robust for motion artifacts that can originate from breathing.

  • * Compared to Philips 3DVane XD

