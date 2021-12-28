Søkeord

The transmit-receive C-140 flex coil, with a 14 cm diameter, allows to perform carbon (13C) imaging, spectroscopy and research studies, across all anatomies. Benefit from improved 13C signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified 13C spectra, by combining body coil decoupling with this transmit-receive surface coil. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. 13C imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the C-140 flex coil. And the 13C nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of 13C images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the transmit-receive C-140 flex coil delivers the confidence to explore new imaging pathways and the speed to integrate multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.

