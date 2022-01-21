Søkeord

Adding multi-nuclei to your Philips 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. Thanks to a seamless integration onto the 3.0T platform, multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Multi-nuclei imaging or spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Reconstruction and viewing of multi-nuclei images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Benefit from improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and simplified spectra¹, by combining body coil decoupling with a transmit-receive surface coil. Start to measure the dynamics of muscle metabolism using 31P spectroscopy by visualizing the changes in PCr / Pi-ratio over time. Or perform a sodium (23Na) knee exam as fast as 15 minutes².

  • 1 in 31P and 13C spectroscopy, compared to non-decoupled results.
  • 2 For 3 mm isotropic voxels, slice coverage > 95 mm.

