Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 GCX Fix Mount

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.

GCX P/N: PH-0073-15 kit includes: MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Fixed mounting adapter; compatible with GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue monitors; provides a fixed alternative to the quick release table top mount.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

