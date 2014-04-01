By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 kit includes:
Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; vent arm mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning; MX400/450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter.
GE Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
