General Mounts Mounting solution

General Mounts ITD Wall Channel

Mounting solution

Learn more about the types of mounts available for a variety of products.

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Cable lead
  • Covered
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated

