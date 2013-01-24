General Mounts ITD Mounting Shelf

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail
(ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
Configuration-2
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm;
L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
Configuration-3
Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm;
L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.
