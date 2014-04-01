By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: HP-0053-84 Kit Includes; bracket for retaining modules securely inside the FMS. Modules may be disengaged but not removed. Two slots on the right side are not secured; sliding bracket allows use with or without MMS; tamper-proof screws and tool for security.
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly
GCX P/N: HP-0053-08 Kit Includes; Four small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS; compatible with FMS/MMS Module Lock (GCX part no. HP-0053-84); also compatible with CMS Satelite Rack.
