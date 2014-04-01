Hjemmeside
Learn more about the accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).

Philips FMS/MMS Module Lock || 1
GCX P/N: HP-0053-84 Kit Includes; bracket for retaining modules securely inside the FMS. Modules may be disengaged but not removed. Two slots on the right side are not secured; sliding bracket allows use with or without MMS; tamper-proof screws and tool for security.
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly || 1

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly

GCX P/N: HP-0053-08 Kit Includes; Four small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS; compatible with FMS/MMS Module Lock (GCX part no. HP-0053-84); also compatible with CMS Satelite Rack.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

