CMS Mounting solution

CMS GCX Wall Mounting for CMS Function Box

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for mounting the Philips CMS - Computer Module to a wall.

Features
Philips CMS Computer Module Flush Wall Mount
Philips CMS Computer Module Flush Wall Mount

Philips CMS Computer Module Flush Wall Mount

P/N: HP-0015-06 Kit Includes: Integrated spill shield; adjustable slide allows different orientations of the CMU in the channel; powder coat paint provides durable finish.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

