Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about he options available to mount the Avalon CTS to a wall, horizontal rail, or roll stand.

Philips Avalon CTS Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture); 10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

