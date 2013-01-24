Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX p/n: PH-0042-80 Kit includes: Mounting Bracket that is compatible with standard GCX "slide-in" type mounting plates (vertical or horizontal); slide for mounting in a GCX Channel (top picture);
10 x 25 Rail Mounting Adapter (middle picture); Mounting Adapter for Mobile Products (bottom picture); Channel and Roll Stand sold separately.
