IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Dräger Fabius GS Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP20/30 on the top shelf of a Draeger FabiusGS Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP20/30: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP20/30. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

