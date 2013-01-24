Hjemmeside
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the rail mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30.

Wall Mount Rail
GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
  • *Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
  • **Do not exceed the capacity rating of the apparatus to which the Channel is attached.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

