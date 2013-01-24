Hjemmeside
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 ITD Wall Channel

Mounting solution

Learn more about ITD wall channel mounting options available for IntelliVue MP60/70 monitors.

Features
Configuration # 1
ITD part no. TS 6006.1: support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg/77 lbs.
Configuration # 2
ITD part no. TS 6001.1: support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg/110 lbs. (Additional Information: to be monitored on the wall; covered cable lead; TÜV Product Service tested; Surface: RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated.)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

