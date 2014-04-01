Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX VHM™ with Extension Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Finn lignende produkter

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Kontakt oss

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 8"/20.3 cm Extension Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-48 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 8"/20.3cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ with 14"/35.6 cm Extension Wall Mounting

GCX P/N: AG-0018-49 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with 14"/35.6 cm rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; compatible with the quick release Table Top mount included with IntelliVue; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); cable management hooks and wall channel cover; dual pivoting extension provides additional reach and folds flush against the wall.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand