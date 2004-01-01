Søkeord

Gentle Care single‐patient use cuff, pediatric

NBP accessories

The Philips 989803148011 Gentle Care non‐ invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a single‐ patient pediatric cuff that combines comfort and durability. Limb circumference 14.0 ‐ 21.5 cm

Features
Soft cover and EVA materials

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.

Integrated bladder

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Proven robustness

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Color‐coding and size markings

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

  • Soft cover and EVA materials
  • Integrated bladder
  • Proven robustness
  • Color‐coding and size markings
Integrated bladder

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Proven robustness

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Color‐coding and size markings

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .380 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B.
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Cuff Size
  • Pediatric, 31 cm ( 12.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Green
Bladder Width
  • 8 cm (3.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 14–21.5 cm (5.5–8.5 in)
Bladder Length
  • 21.5 cm (8.5 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

