Easy Care multi‐patient use cuff, adult XL (extra long)

NBP accessories

The Philips 989803147881 Easy Care non‐invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a durable multi‐patient adult XL (extra long) cuff designed with rounded edges for comfort, and suitable for use in most areas of the hospital.

Features
Antimicrobial agent protection

4 Supports infection control efforts

Easy Care multipatient cuffs are treated with newantimicrobial agent of silver (as of 2014). In addition,these cuffs include tested and verified cleaning anddisinfection instructions.This is due to the changesto the new cleaning / disinfection instructions.

Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult Extra-Long
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Bladder Width
  • 13.5 cm (5.3 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 27.5–36 cm (10.8–14.1 in)
Bladder Length
  • 30 cm (11.8 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
  • 1 Philips NIBP cuffs prove strength and reliability; Philips p/n 4522 962 98181 * OCT 2013.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

