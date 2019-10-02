Søkeord

Thermal paper for PageWriter

Z-fold

Z-fold, 210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7"), Chemical/thermal paper, 6.7cm (2.6 in), Header, Red grid

Spesifikasjoner

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7")
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860437, 860439, 860441
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, M1770A, M1771A, M1772A, 860284, 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

