Comfort Care multi‐patient use cuff, large adult

NBP accessories

The Philips 989803104181 Comfort Care non‐invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a multi‐patient large adult cuff that features soft material for patient comfort, while offering the economic benefits of multi‐patient use with waterproof design.

The Comfort Care cuff is made using soft material for patient comfort, while it also features waterproof design that resists stains and odors. The result is a practical alternative to traditional multi‐ patient cuffs, and a smart choice for busy clinical units that use cuffs frequently.

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

The cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .110 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Large Adult
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Bladder Width
  • 13 cm (5.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 27–35 cm (10.6–13.7 in)
Bladder Length
  • 28 cm (11 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

