Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW Digital IVUS catheter

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

Digital IVUS catheter

The Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW digital IVUS catheter is the only .018” OTW catheter on the market. This catheter enables physicians to see clearly and treat optimally through tip-to-tail improvements. Key features such as tapered tip, robust shaft, an over-the-wire platform, and longer working length allow for outstanding deliverability, improved workflow, and enhanced image durability.

Features
IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Helps intervention decisions
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Real-time lesion assessment
VH IVUS imaging provides a colorized tissue map of plaque composition with automated lumen and vessel measurements. VH IVUS technology uses advanced, proprietary spectral analysis techniques to classify plaque into 4 tissue types with 93-97% accuracy.* ¹
Stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Spesifikasjoner

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 0.071 in
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.081 in

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

  • *Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 1. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

