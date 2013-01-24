Hjemmeside
Laser System Philips Laser System for coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead management

The Philips Laser System, built on over 20 years of proven technology, safely and reliably photoablates a wide variety of lesion morphologies. The catheters compatible with the Philips Laser System are indicated in more vessel types than any other atherectomy device, and the Philips Laser System is the only laser system available for lead management procedures.

Features
Indicated treatments
Removing lesions comprising atheroma, fibrosis, calcium, and neointimal hyperplasia in the coronary and peripheral vasculature, and transvenous removal of problematic pacing and defibrillator leads.

Proven excimer technology
Cool, ultraviolet laser with over 20 years of clinical experience. More than 600,000 procedures performed. The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical evidence proven for safety and efficacy in ISR.¹

Versatile: more vessels, more indications
For use in any lab, on any floor. Philips Laser System supports indications in CV and PV and is among the only laser systems available for lead management procedures.² Control of both fluence and rate is in the physician’s hands for individualized treatment of each patient.

Simple: Turn-key in any room
Touchscreen guided workflows and minimal warm-up time improve system availability when it is needed. 360° maneuverability and a small lab footprint enables easy positioning within any lab, where it is needed.

System specifications
Length
  • 52 in / 132 cm
Pulse width
  • 125-200 ns, FWHM
Wavelength
  • 308 nm
Catheter output fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm2
Active medium
  • XeCl
Width
  • 19 in / 48 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Weight
  • 480 lbs / 217 kg
Height
  • 42 in / 107 cm

  • 1. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.
  • 2. Only laser atherectomy system available for lead management procedure next to the Philips CVX-300 excimer laser system. (March 2021)
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

