X8-2t HCFUS9354

xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. 8 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range that images in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector

Features
  Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
  Number of elements: 2500
  Frequency range: 8-2 MHz
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 3 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult TEE
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Physical dimensions:
  • Tip: 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm W x L; Shaft: 1.0 cm x 100 cm W x L
Modes
  • 2D, Color, M-mode, contrast LVO, TDI, PW, CW, iRotate,
  • Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom, Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D.
