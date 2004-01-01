The Lumify C5-2 for iOS curved array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use. The C5-2 transducer provides high resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, Ob/Gyn and lung imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer in the specification table below.
The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to the iPhone or iPad case. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.
A complete solution to configure your personal iOS device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS mounting plate, Lumify iOS flex cable, and Lumify iOS charging cable.
