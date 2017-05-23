Hjemmeside
System One BiPAP Sleep therapy system

System One BiPAP Auto with Bi-Flex

Sleep therapy system

Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.

Features
Real-time access

Real-time access for enhanced compliance and efficacy

The system helps you assess the success of treatment by granting improved real-time access to a patient’s data. Access daily patient usage, compliance and efficacy data.
Bi-Flex technology

Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort

Bi-Flex pressure relief technology makes BiPAP therapy more like natural breathing by delivering pressure relief.
Clinically-proven algorithms

Clinically-proven algorithms for advanced event detection

Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the adjustable EPAP.
Encore

Encore simplifies patient management

This state-of-the-art data management and reporting system automatically gathers vital patient information.
Humidity control technology for enhanced, comfortable therapy

Humidity control technology for enhanced, comfortable therapy

Integrates with System One heated humidifier. The system analyzes ambient temperature, relative humidity and patient flow, for enhanced comfort and compliance.
Three therapy modes

Three therapy modes suit all patients

The BiPAP Auto Bi-flex system has CPAP, fixed bi-level, and auto bi-level modes.
Spesifikasjoner

General system
General system
Pressure range
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 cm H₂O
Warranty
  • Two years (US only)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-min increments) min
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 to min EPAP pressure (patient adjustable) and 4 to min EPAP pressure (auto mode) cm H₂O
Diameter
  • 18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
Weight without humidifier
  • 1.36 (3) kg (lbs)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
  • up to 6 mon
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 VAC and 50/60 Hz
Filters
  • Foam and optional ultra-fine
Device set-up
  • LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
  • Compliance VIC, 1-, 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
  • >1 yr
Compliance meter
  • Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Humidification
  • Integrates with System One 60 Series heated humidifier and System One 60 Series Heated Tube humidifier
Miscellaneous
  • Lighted LEDs

