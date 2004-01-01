Søkeord

Universal Gating Interface

MR Patient Care

Finn lignende produkter

Connects cardiac output of Expression monitors to any MRI system that has its own wired gating cable or wireless interface feature and systems with vector gating (15ft / 4.57m).

Kontakt oss

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Length
  • 15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
  • 866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Length
  • 15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
  • 866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.