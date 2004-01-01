Søkeord

NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Large Adult

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

Finn lignende produkter

Circumference range 35.0 - 45.0 cm. For use with 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose.

Kontakt oss

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Large Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expresssion MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Size
  • Standard
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Large Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expresssion MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Size
  • Standard
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.